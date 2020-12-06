Mooney (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against Detroit.
Mooney was a late addition to the Bears' injury report this week, sitting out Friday's practice after experiencing no restrictions Wednesday or Thursday. Coach Matt Nagy provided reassurance soon thereafter, noting the receiver's absence as a precautionary measure. The 23-year-old will indeed make his 12th appearance of the season during Week 13 in the wake of amassing nine-plus targets in two of his past three games.
