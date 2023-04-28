The Bears selected Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, 10th overall.

While Wright might not be able to line up at left tackle in all schemes -- his modest reach (33 and 3/4-inch arms) being the main concern -- the former Tennessee standout should be fine at right tackle at the very least. While his reach isn't ideal for a tackle, Wright is a memorably massive lineman (6-foot-5, 333 pounds) with exceptional athleticism (5.01-second 40-yard dash, 114-inch broad jump). Wright should improve the Bears offensive line in some meaningful way, even as a rookie.