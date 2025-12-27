The Bears announced Saturday that Wright (illness) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

Wright appears to have contracted an illness Saturday, making his status up-in-the-air for Week 17. Official word on the starting right tackle's availability, or lack thereof, will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Theo Benedet will likely have to operate as one of Chicago's starting tackles if Wright is unable to play.