Evans is one of two healthy running backs for Chicago, along with D'Onta Foreman, heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears will also have fullback Khari Blasingame available but will play without Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring). Evans, who signed with the team this past Sunday, will likely cede the majority of carries to Foreman but could have a role in Chicago's depleted backfield.