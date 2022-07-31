Evans' running style fits the scheme the Bears are putting in place as he competes for a role behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, Brendan Sugrue of USA Today reports.

Evans' main competition for the third-string role is this year's sixth-round draft choice Trestan Ebner. However, when the Bears claimed Evans off waivers, they took on the last two years of his rookie deal. Although that's a small financial investment, it could indicate the team is hopeful he'll carve out a role on the roster. For fantasy, he would likely need Montgomery or Herbert to miss time while Evans earns a depth chart spot ahead of Ebner to have weekly fantasy value.