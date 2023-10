Evans carried the ball 14 times for 48 yards and caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-12 win over the Raiders.

The 2020 third-round pick saw nearly as many touches as D'Onta Foreman (19), but the latter was far more productive, piling up 120 scrimmage yards and three total TDs. Evans' workload is encouraging, but his role in the Chicago backfield in Week 8 against the Chargers will likely be dependent on the health of Roschon Johnson (concussion).