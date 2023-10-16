Evans rushed nine times for 32 yards and added a two-yard reception in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Until the fourth quarter, Evans had split the backfield touches almost evenly with D'Onta Foreman. By the end of the game, Foreman had more work and was the more effective back. It's unclear if Evans will retain a role in the offense when Roshcon Johnson (concussion) returns to the lineup.