Evans rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for seven yards in the Bears' 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks' on Thursday.

Evans got into the game after both Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner saw action. At that point, Evans and Ebner rotated series until Ebner left with an ankle injury. Evans saw work as late as the fourth quarter. He had his best production when seeing four straight carries that resulted in the Bears moving the chains. He'll likely remain in a battle with Evans for the No. 3 running back role.