Evans rushed nine times for 34 yards and caught his only target for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Evans outraced C.J. Mosley around the corner for a 33-yard gain after catching a pass over the middle on Chicago's opening drive, but that was his only target, and the practice-squad elevation failed to get much going on the ground. After using Evans as the only change-of-pace option behind David Montgomery, the Bears will likely add Evans to the roster again for their Week 13 game against the Packers.