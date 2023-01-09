Evans ended the season with 14 carries for 64 yards along with one reception for 33 yards over six games played.
Evans saw his first offensive snaps of the season in Week 11, while Khalil Herbert was on injured reserve. During the five games he was in the running back rotation, he topped out at 18 snaps and handled a total of 14 carries in five games. He's now a restricted free agent.
