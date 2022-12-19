Evans rushed twice for nine yards in the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
After handling 10 touches in Week 12, Evans has a total of five touches in the two games since that time. With Khalil Herbert (hip) nearing a return, Evans could see his role diminish even further as he'd likely move back to the No. 3 running back role.
