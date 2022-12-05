Evans rushed three times for 21 yards in the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
After handling 10 touches last week against the Jets, Evans was used very sparingly against Green Bay, and his inconsistent usage through two games will make him tough to consider as a reliable fantasy option in the near future.
