Evans rushed four times for 18 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 22 yards in the Bears' 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Evans had the most yards among the three Chicago running backs despite having fewer touches than D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson. It seems likely that Evans will remain in the backfield rotation until Khalil Herbert (ankle) returns from injured reserve, which could be as soon as Week 10.