Evans rushed seven times for 20 yards and caught three of six targets for six yards in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Evans is primarily competing with sixth-round draft choice Trestan Ebner for the No. 3 running back role behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Although Evans saw a lot of work in the preseason opener, his production paled in comparison to Ebner's, who was effective as both a runner and receiver. The next two weeks could settle this training camp battle.