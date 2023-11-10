Evans rushed twice for five yards in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
After seeing 26 touches in Weeks 6 and 7, Evans received three carries and four targets over the past two games. With Khalil Herbert (ankle) appearing set to return to the lineup in Week 11, Evans may not have a spot on the game day roster going forward.
