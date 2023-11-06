Evans had a two-yard rush and two catches for 19 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

After handling 25 touches in Weeks 6 and 7, Evans has seen his workload decrease in each of the last two weeks. He'll likely retain a minor role in the offense until Khalil Herbert (ankle) returns, which could be as soon as Week 10. Once Herbert is back, Evans may be a candidate to be inactive on game days.