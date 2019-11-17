Bears' David Montgomery: Available Week 11
Montgomery (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams at L.A., Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery rolled his ankle at Wednesday's practice, inducing the Bears to hold him out Thursday before he returned Friday as a limited participant. Considered a game-time decision by coach Matt Nagy, Montgomery must have appeased the team's medical and training staffs enough to get the all-clear. It's unclear if Montgomery will handle his typical workload, but Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall are on hand in the event he cannot.
