Montgomery (concussion) is present for the portion of Monday's practice open to the media, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Montgomery appears to have made real progress in his recovery during Chicago's bye, considering that he wasn't able to practice in any capacity before being ruled out against the Vikings in Week 10. The second-year pro's ability to practice in some capacity Monday isn't enough to consider him clear of the league's five-step protocol yet, but it does represent a tangible step in the right direction. Montgomery will work to attain full medical clearance in time to suit up in Green Bay on Sunday.