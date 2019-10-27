Bears' David Montgomery: Breaks century mark

Montgomery carried 27 times for 135 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 12 yards in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Montgomery had a season-high 27 rushing attempts, and he took full advantage of a Los Angeles defense that was without both starting defensive tackles. In the first half, he had three carries from inside the five-yard line, but was stopped on each attempt, but on his first read-zone attempt of the second half, he ran up the middle for a four-yard score. This was the first time all season that he had more than 67 rushing yards, and although this performance gives fantasy owners hope, he may need another strong performance to become a trusted fantasy option.