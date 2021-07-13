Bears coach Matt Nagy told the Under Center podcast that he'd like Montgomery to get 20 carries per game.

It's a highly optimistic number, given that Montgomery averaged 16.5 last season -- fourth most in the league -- while playing most of the year with Cordarrelle Patterson and Ryan Nall as his (seldom-used) backups. The Bears now have Tarik Cohen coming back from an ACL tear and Damien Williams signed to a one-year contract, but even with the improved depth, Montgomery's strong finish to 2020 leaves no doubt about his status as the starter and lead ballcarrier. His workload on passing downs is more of a question mark, as Cohen has handled most of those snaps whenever he's been healthy throughout his time with the Bears.