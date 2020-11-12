Montgomery (concussion) is not participating in Thursday's practice.
Montgomery suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he'll thus need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before being cleared to retake the field. That the Bears' next matchup will come in the form of a Monday night tilt against Minnesota will provide Montgomery an extra day for recovery, but he'll almost certainly need to resume practicing in some capacity Friday or Saturday for any chance of playing Week 10.
