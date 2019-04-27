The Bears selected Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Montgomery (5-foot-10, 222 pounds) is a runner who can handle a workhorse burden and offers a clear pass-catching upgrade over Jordan Howard. Free agent acquisition Mike Davis won't be easy to knock out of the running back rotation, but Montgomery should be able to force a stalemate in the meantime, and anything can happen once you get your foot in the door. Montgomery's limitation is obvious -- he was not elusive at Iowa State and might struggle to evade tacklers with his 4.63 speed and 28.5-inch vertical jump. Montgomery works best when he can accumulate carry volume and wear thin the defense with his tackle-breaking ability. Montgomery at the very least possesses standout balance, which makes him a nice fit for a Chicago team looking to amplify its defensive strength with the ability to control time of possession. Montgomery is worth approaching in 12-team redraft leagues, though it's tough to guess now where he should go in the draft order. Perhaps the Chicago depth chart will make itself clearer closer to the season. If Davis does get out of the way, Montgomery would have considerable value.