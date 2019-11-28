Bears' David Montgomery: Compiles 87 total yards, TD in win
Montgomery rushed 16 times for 75 yards and secured both of his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.
Montgomery turned in a workman-like effort on the ground, with his long run of the day going for a modest 14 yards. He also delivered through the air when it mattered most, notching what would turn out to be a game-winning three-yard touchdown reception with 2:17 remaining. Montgomery's rushing yardage tally served as his second highest of the season, and he'll look to build on the numbers versus the Cowboys in a Week 14 Thursday night home matchup.
