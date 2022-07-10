New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it is possible the running back shares more carries with his backups under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who comes from a Green Bay system that utilizes multiple backs, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports.

Montgomery played 74.3 percent of snaps in his active games in 2020 and 74.6 percent in 2021, while Packers RB Aaron Jones has never gone higher than 61.5 percent. Of course, Getsy was the QBs coach and then pass-game coordinator in Green Bay, making it unlikely he had much say in the RB usage. Even so, there's a good case for giving Montgomery a little more rest this year, after backup Khalil Herbert averaged 86 rushing yards per game in a four-week stretch last October. A knee sprain caused Montgomery to multiple games for the first time, and he didn't have much luck on the ground thereafter, averaging 3.5 YPC and 60 rushing yards per game over the final nine weeks. He did average four catches per game in the same stretch, essentially returning to his 2020 level of receiving involvement after seeing limited chances early in the year (six catches over the first four weeks). He comes with many of the same drawbacks under a new coaching staff, namely the likelihood of being stuck in a poor offense, though it is possible the Bears' lack of talent encourages more targets sent to the running backs. Montgomery told reporters he isn't worried about getting a new contract as he enters the fourth and final season of his rookie deal.