Coach Matt Eberflus said Montgomery (knee/ankle) is day-to-day after exiting early in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Eberflus described Montgomery's day-to-day label as a positive development after he was deemed doubtful to return during the game. Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Montgomery, so Herbert has likely earned a more significant portion of the workload in Chicago's run-heavy offense moving forward, even if Montgomery's ready to return as soon as Week 4 against the Giants.