Bears' David Montgomery: Deemed questionable for SNF

Montgomery (ankle) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This has all the makings of a frustrating situation for fantasy managers, with Montgomery appearing truly questionable for a Sunday night game. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday when he initially hurt his ankle during practice, before downgrading to DNP on Thursday. The return to a limited session Friday suggests he has a real chance to play, with Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall on hand in the event of an absence. The Bears waived Mike Davis last week, eating some dead cap money in order to recoup a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.