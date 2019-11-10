Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing afternoon
Montgomery carried 17 times for 60 yards in the Bears' 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Despite what appeared to be a cupcake matchup, Montgomery was never given a chance to get into a groove. Even when the Bears got the ball deep in enemy territory, it was Tarik Cohen who was given the red-zone screen pass for a touchdown. When Chicago established a commanding lead late in the third quarter, it was disappointing that Montgomery wasn't given the consistent carries that could've propelled him to a much bigger performance. Although he's posted at least 60 yards in each of his last three games, he's only surpassed 3.0 yards per carry in four of his last six games, making him a volume-dependent RB2.
