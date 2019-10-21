Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing performance

Montgomery carried twice for 6 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards in the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Montgomery saw very little work, even when this game was close throughout the first half. When he was given his first carry in the third quarter, he fumbled the football away, which put the Bears in a hole from which they couldn't climb out of. After having reached at least 67 combined yards in three-straight games, he's failed to reach 40 yards in either of his last two contests, and unless the Bears figure out their offensive woes, Montgomery will have a very low weekly scoring floor.