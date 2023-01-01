Montgomery rushed five tomes for 24 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Other than Justin Fields as a rusher, the Lions completely stymied the Bears offense, which included Montgomery. With Chicago struggling to convert many first downs once the first quarter was over, there was little opportunity for him to accumulate volume. He'll hope to end the year on a high note at home against the Vikings in Week 18.