Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Thursday
Montgomery (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
Montgomery made a surprise appearance on the Bears' first Week 11 injury report as a limited participant. The reason become clear Thursday, when coach Matt Nagy relayed Montgomery "lightly" rolled his ankle at Wednesday's session, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. As a result, Montgomery's lack of reps Thursday is concerning, giving him just one more chance to get in some work before the weekend. If he's limited or even absent Sunday against the Rams in L.A., Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall are next up for work out of the Bears' backfield.
