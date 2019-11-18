Bears' David Montgomery: Does little with 15 touches

Montgomery (ankle) carried the ball 14 times for 31 yards and caught one pass (three targets) for 19 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams.

Montgomery was a game-time decision after rolling his ankle at practice earlier this week, but he was able to suit up and lead the team in carries. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the rookie was unable to do much against the Rams' stout interior defensive line, and he may have also been feeling the affects of the balky ankle. Despite the dud, Montgomery has been averaging 18 carries over his last four contests, and he will have a chance to feast against the Giants -- who allow 122.7 rushing yards per game -- on Sunday.