Montgomery was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a knee/ankle injury, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Montgomery carried three times for 11 yards. In his absence, Khalil Herbert is next up for the Bears' backfield touches, with Trestan Ebner in reserve.
