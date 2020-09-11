Montgomery (groin) was a full practice participant Friday but is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune notes that Montgomery likely would be listed as 'probable' if the NFL still used that designation. Montgomery closed out the week with back-to-back full practices after Wednesday's limited session, putting him on track for the starting role Sunday in Detroit. However, it's probably best to check back in once inactive lists come out Sunday morning, as it wasn't too long ago that Montgomery's Week 1 status was a major source of concern. The Bears' roster decisions provided one big hint, with Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall being the only other running backs on the team (though Cordarrelle Patterson can take backfield snaps in a pinch).