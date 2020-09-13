Montgomery (groin) is expected to be active and receive a full workload in Sunday's season opener against the Lions, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

This anticipated outcome was foreshadowed by Montgomery's full participation in practice Friday. It's still worth confirming the running back's availability for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but in the absence of any setbacks, Montgomery is line to head the Bears' Week 1 backfield, with Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall in reserve.