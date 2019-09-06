Montgomery rushed six times for 18 yards and brought in his only target for 27 yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

The rookie's much-anticipated regular-season debut left much to be desired in terms of his final line, but the blame could hardly be placed at the talented feet of Montgomery. The Iowa State product ran decisively on his few carries despite dealing with stacked fronts, showing off the tackle-breaking acumen that became a signature during his college career. Montgomery also displayed his ability in space on his 27-yard reception in the third quarter that took the ball down to the Packers' 33-yard line. Naturally, Montgomery's seven-touch workload was far from what coach Matt Nagy would have envisioned going into the contest, so getting the 2019 third-round pick into a rhythm early is likely to be a priority in the Bears' Week 2 matchup against the Broncos a week from Sunday.