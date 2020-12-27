Montgomery rushed 23 times for 95 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 26 yards in the Bears' 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

While the game was competitive, the Bears had the ball deep in the red zone on three occasions, but on two of those occasions, they ignored Montgomery, keeping him from an even bigger fantasy day in situations that he could've scored. Regardless, he's now accounted for at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of his last five games, and he'll have a favorable Week 17 matchup at home against the Packers.