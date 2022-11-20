Montgomery rushed 17 times for 67 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

With Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve, Montgomery operated as the workhorse in Chicago's backfield, though quarterback Justin Fields led the team in both rushing attempts (18) and rushing yards (85). Fields ran in a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but Montgomery scored one of his own from two yards out in the fourth to tie the score at 24 with 8:16 to go. Montgomery also led the Bears in receiving yards thanks to a 32-yard catch on the same drive as his rushing touchdown. Fields hurt his shoulder late in the game, and if the mobile quarterback is unavailable or limited as a result of the injury, Montgomery could see even more volume against the Jets in Week 12.