Bears' David Montgomery: Finds end zone twice
Montgomery rushed 14 times for 40 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 36 yards in Chicago's 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Montgomery had just a single yard at the half, but once the Bears were trailing by double digits, the offense started to move the ball better, and he was able to punch in two of his three goal-line carries in to help get Chicago back into the game. He was mostly shut down on the majority of his touches, but a 17-yard run and a 30-yard reception accounted for almost half of his scrimmage yards. For the first time this season, he's put together back-to-back useful fantasy performances, and his recent usage makes him a player can now be considered an RB2.
