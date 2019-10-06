Bears' David Montgomery: Finds end zone

Montgomery rushed 11 times for 25 yards and a touchdown with an 11-yard reception in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Although this appeared as if it could've been a breakout spot for Montgomery, the Bears fell behind 17-0 at the half and as a result, the Bears mostly abandoned the running game. As a result, Tarik Cohen saw more field time than Montgomery. At least when he was given a chance for a goal-line carry, he converted to keep his fantasy day from being a complete disaster. He'll be on the bye next week, and when he returns in Week 7, he'll continue to be a volume-based fantasy option as a second running back.