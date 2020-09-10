Montgomery (groin) practice fully Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery kicked off Week 1 prep with a limited session, the result of a groin strain suffered Aug. 26. He touched on the limitations Thursday, telling Stacey Dales of NFL Network that he "didn't do much in practice yesterday. Wanna be safe." By getting in a full session, Montgomery is ready to lead the Bears backfield Sunday at Detroit, at least on early downs.
