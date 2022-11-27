Montgomery rushed 14 times for 79 yards and caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Montgomery helped set up a field goal on the opening drive with a 26-yard catch and run. That was his biggest play on this slick Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, but Montgomery churned out hard yards throughout to keep a Bears offense playing without Justin Fields (shoulder) in manageable third downs. Regardless of Fields' status for Week 13 against the Packers, Montgomery will be in line for plenty of touches.