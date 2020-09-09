Montgomery (groin) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Montgomery picked up a groin strain during an Aug. 26 practice when he slipped on the field while taking a handoff from Mitchell Trubisky. The initial prognosis was 2-to-4 weeks, which conveniently coincided with the Bears' opener Sept. 13. While coach Matt Nagy told Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com before Wednesday's session that Montgomery was "gonna have a hell of a stretch practice," the running back proceeded to add individual drills to the mix and receive a "limited" tag on the injury report. According to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Tarik Cohen said on Wednesday that Montgomery "bounced back off that (injury) so fast" and looks like he normally does. Therefore, Montgomery may be trending toward active status for Sunday's game in Detroit.