Montgomery is under evaluation for a concussion after departing Sunday's game in Tennessee.
Montgomery was shaken up in the fourth quarter, with a head injury eventually revealed to be the concern. At the point he left the contest, he had 14 carries for 30 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 12 yards. If Montgomery needs some time away from the field, the Bears will have to trust in Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce out of the backfield.
