Montgomery (groin) took part in stretching and individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Montgomery is two weeks removed from the groin strain that was expected to require 2-to-4 weeks of recovery. Considering what he was able to do Wednesday, he seems poised to receive a "limited" tag on the Bears' first Week 1 injury report, which will be revealed in the near future. If he's unable to make it all the way back for Sunday's game at Detroit, though, Montgomery will yield the backfield to some combination of pass-catching back Tarik Cohen, Ryan Nall and undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce.