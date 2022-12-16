Montgomery (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Montgomery and QB Justin Fields each missed only one practice with what seem to have been minor illnesses. They'll lead the Chicago rushing attack this Sunday against the NFC-leading Eagles, while the passing game appears more toothless than ever with Chase Claypool (knee) ruled out.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Held out of practice with illness•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Scores in defeat•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Gets 17 touches in loss•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Finds end zone in lead role•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Quiet in Week 11 loss•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Paces backfield in carries•