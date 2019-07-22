Bears' David Montgomery: Headed for busy preseason
Coach Matt Nagy said Montgomery will get "a fair amount of carries" in preseason games, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
With Tarik Cohen locked in on passing downs, the Bears need to figure out how they'll divide the remaining backfield snaps between Montgomery and Mike Davis. The team invested significant resources in both players, with the veteran signing a two-year, $6 million contract that includes $3 million guaranteed, and the Iowa State product requiring a third-round pick at No. 73 overall. A strong showing during training camp and preseason could put Montgomery in the lead role, a job that translated to 250 carries and 26 targets for Jordan Howard last season. While he isn't likely to match Howard's ground workload, the rookie offers more potential as a pass catcher -- something GM Ryan Pace hinted at Sunday when he praised Montgomery for being well-rounded.
