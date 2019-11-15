Bears' David Montgomery: Headed for game-time call

Montgomery (ankle) will be a game-time decision Sunday night against the Rams, Nathan Smith of the Bears' official website reports. "It was good to get him back out there and just kind of see where he's at," said coach Matt Nagy after Friday's practice. "He's gonna end up being a game-time decision for us."

Montgomery was held out of Thursday's practice after he injured his ankle Wednesday. The return to a limited session Friday sets him up as truly questionable, with Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall the alternate options in Chicago's backfield. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff creates issues for fantasy managers, and there's no assurance of a full workload even if Montgomery ends up playing. It's a brutal matchup in any case, with the Rams limiting RBs to 3.6 yards per carry (fourth-best) and allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the position.