Bears' David Montgomery: Headed for game-time call
Montgomery (ankle) will be a game-time decision Sunday night against the Rams, Nathan Smith of the Bears' official website reports. "It was good to get him back out there and just kind of see where he's at," said coach Matt Nagy after Friday's practice. "He's gonna end up being a game-time decision for us."
Montgomery was held out of Thursday's practice after he injured his ankle Wednesday. The return to a limited session Friday sets him up as truly questionable, with Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall the alternate options in Chicago's backfield. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff creates issues for fantasy managers, and there's no assurance of a full workload even if Montgomery ends up playing. It's a brutal matchup in any case, with the Rams limiting RBs to 3.6 yards per carry (fourth-best) and allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the position.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Deemed questionable for SNF•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Thursday•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Week 11 status in question•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing afternoon•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Finds end zone twice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 injury report: Stars in doubt
If you're looking for fresh running backs, you'll need a time machine to go back about 10 weeks....
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...