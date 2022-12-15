Montgomery didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.
While Montgomery's mid-week addition to the injury report isn't ideal, he'll still be in good shape to play Sunday against the Eagles if he can practice in some capacity Friday. The Bears haven't revealed the nature of his illness or its severity.
