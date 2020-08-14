Montgomery anticipates taking a big step forward this season, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery believes improved knowledge of Matt Nagy's playbook will help him perform better, and running backs coach Charles London says the second-year pro can make more of an impact in the passing game. It's basically the same stuff we hear with every young running back, but there is reason to think Montgomery will best last year's ugly mark of 3.7 YPC if the Chicago offense as a whole isn't so brutal. On the other hand, Tarik Cohen remains locked in for a significant pass-catching role out of the backfield, and even a decent-sized improvement would leave the Chicago offense closer to mediocre than good.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Eclipses 100 yards•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Receives 14 touches•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Unproductive on 15 touches•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Plays workhorse role in win•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Compiles 87 total yards, TD in win•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing performance•