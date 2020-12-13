Montgomery rushed 11 times for 113 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 42 yards in the Bears' 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

Montgomery took the first offensive snap for the Bears 80 yards for a touchdown, and even though the Bears controlled this game throughout, he saw just 11 carries while the team chose to go with a pass-heavy approach, likely keeping him from having a massive performance. He's now posted at least 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in each of his last three games, and he'll remain a solid starting option during the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.